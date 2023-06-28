Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 260.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $3,070,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $290.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,968. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.85 and its 200 day moving average is $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.