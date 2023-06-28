Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $338,250.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,051. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.