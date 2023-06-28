Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. 60,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 340,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akerna to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Akerna Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akerna

Akerna ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 351.55% and a negative return on equity of 475.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Akerna by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 79.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

