Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for 2.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.68% of Alarm.com worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Alarm.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,591 shares of company stock worth $972,395 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

