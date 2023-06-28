Albion Financial Group UT Buys 515 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

NYSE:D opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

