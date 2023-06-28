Aleph Zero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.66 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $206.66 million and $1.53 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 216,116,169 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

