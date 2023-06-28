AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 57,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000.

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.