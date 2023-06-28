Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

