Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,707,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

