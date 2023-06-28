Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Ann Mather Sells 380 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,839,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,909,398. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $463,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 197.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

