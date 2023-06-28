AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 2,371,887 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $4,245,677.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,478,336 shares in the company, valued at $188,806,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of AMC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,967,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,508,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.83. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after purchasing an additional 273,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,411 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

