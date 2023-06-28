American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in American Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in American Express by 5.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of American Express by 16.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 457,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.