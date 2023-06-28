American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 4,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHOTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

