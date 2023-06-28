American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

