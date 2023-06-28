America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.10

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.10 and traded as high as $96.23. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $95.30, with a volume of 44,954 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $634.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

