Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in June

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Amundi Price Performance
Shares of AMDUF stock remained flat at $56.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. Amundi has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $78.28.
Amundi Company Profile
