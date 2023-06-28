Analyzing Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 4, suggesting that its stock price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Capricor Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bristol-Myers Squibb 1 6 6 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 234.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus target price of $78.62, indicating a potential upside of 21.41%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb.

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $2.55 million 48.95 -$29.02 million ($1.17) -4.22 Bristol-Myers Squibb $46.16 billion 2.95 $6.33 billion $3.43 18.88

Bristol-Myers Squibb has higher revenue and earnings than Capricor Therapeutics. Capricor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristol-Myers Squibb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -222.20% -53.66% Bristol-Myers Squibb 15.95% 51.75% 17.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb beats Capricor Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

