Analyzing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Mid Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.93%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Dime Community Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

36.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $255.57 million 2.01 $72.95 million $3.68 6.80 Dime Community Bancshares $416.46 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Mid Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dime Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 24.48% 12.29% 1.16% Dime Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Dime Community Bancshares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; federal deposit insurance corporation insurance; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services, as well as SBA loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

