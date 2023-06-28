Analyzing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $15.00 billion 0.42 $1.85 billion $5.84 0.97 Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.88 $151.67 million $2.26 11.46

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Energy Partners. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 45.59% 41.76% 10.49% Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 9 6 0 2.24 Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.47, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.57%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Viper Energy Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.