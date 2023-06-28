Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Annaly Capital Management has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years. Annaly Capital Management has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 493,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,262. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 937.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

