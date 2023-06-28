Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0002

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $484,154.98 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00042092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013649 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.