Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,689.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 6,718 shares of company stock valued at $102,969 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

