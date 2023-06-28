Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 8,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 505,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,437. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

