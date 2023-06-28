Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 761,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,269. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

