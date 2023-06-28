Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

