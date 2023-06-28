Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 193,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 543,176 shares.The stock last traded at $29.61 and had previously closed at $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,257,000 after acquiring an additional 134,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 606,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

