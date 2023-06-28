Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Ark has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $1.47 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002049 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,910,556 coins and its circulating supply is 173,911,342 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

