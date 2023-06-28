ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.39. 3,294,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,103,068. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

