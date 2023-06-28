ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Position Boosted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 0.7% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. 164,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.76.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.