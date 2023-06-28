Ark Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $42.32 million and $1.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002063 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002611 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,905,158 coins and its circulating supply is 173,905,044 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

