ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4672 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

ASE Technology has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ASE Technology to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASE Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 96,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.