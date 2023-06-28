Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029,742 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Intel worth $308,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

