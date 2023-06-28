Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,500 shares, a growth of 1,370.7% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Asset Entities at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asset Entities Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ASST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,916. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. Asset Entities has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

