ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Trading Up 0.2%

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter.

About ASYMmetric Smart S&P 500 ETF

The ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (ASPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Asymshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF index. The fund is a passively managed, rules-based alternative strategy to hedging US large-cap equities. The fund targets between -25% and 75% net long equity exposure based on market risk.

