Atb Cap Markets Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NYSE PBA opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $132,486,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,650,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,692 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

