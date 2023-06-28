Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.19

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.20. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ATY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Atico Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Atico Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Atico Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$23.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining ( CVE:ATY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.64 million during the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.039959 earnings per share for the current year.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

