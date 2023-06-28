Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Down 7.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $542.75 and last traded at $542.75. Approximately 2,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $584.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRI shares. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

