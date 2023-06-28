Australian REIT Income Fund (HRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 7th

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Australian REIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HRR.UN stock remained flat at C$8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.83. Australian REIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.52 and a twelve month high of C$10.98.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
