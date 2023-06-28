Avalanche Price Reaches $12.36 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and approximately $170.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.36 or 0.00041062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,937,657 coins and its circulating supply is 345,218,207 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

