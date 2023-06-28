Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.4 %

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,774. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.