Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Volume Hits $27.09 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00018288 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $647.77 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013916 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.59 or 0.99975906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75731877 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $33,347,281.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

