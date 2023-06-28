BABB (BAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.82 Million

BABB (BAX) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. One BABB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BABB has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a total market cap of $15.82 million and approximately $107,587.54 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BABB is babb.medium.com. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX is the utility token of BABB platform. a decentralised bank for the microeconomy, providing individuals and businesses with a UK bank account, powered by blockchain technology. The account is managed via a smartphone app and provides access to a decentralised payment card. In addition, partnerships with central banks allow for the integration and issuance of other digital currencies around the world, further stimulating local micro-economies and expanding the reach of the BABB solution and its underlying BAX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

