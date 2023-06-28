Baby Doge Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $219.80 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $219.80 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002978 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006499 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,826,871,361,828,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,829,266,210,451,584 with 152,029,245,594,422,080 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,537,308.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.