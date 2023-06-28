Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Major Shareholder Sells $94,836.49 in Stock

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) major shareholder Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 141,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $94,836.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,243.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Ab (Publ) Vnv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Global Ab (Publ) Vnv sold 131,038 shares of Babylon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $74,691.66.

Babylon Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of BBLN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. 419,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,160. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Babylon Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon ( NYSE:BBLN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Babylon by 1,051.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Babylon by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Babylon during the third quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Babylon by 22.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 390,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Babylon during the second quarter valued at $2,903,000. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BBLN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Babylon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

