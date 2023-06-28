Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BCHMF stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. Bachem has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Bachem Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. The company engages in the development, production, and regulatory support of peptide active pharmaceutical ingredients, such as peptide and oligonucleotide new chemical entities (NCEs).

