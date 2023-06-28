Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.93. The company had a trading volume of 61,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,666. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.09 and a 1-year high of C$33.21. The stock has a market cap of C$893.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDGI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

