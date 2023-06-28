Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BDGI stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$25.93. 61,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,666. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$24.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.81. The company has a market cap of C$893.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

