Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,685 shares of company stock worth $9,162,085 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.1 %

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

META stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.