Barton Investment Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 0.2% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

