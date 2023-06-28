Bend DAO (BEND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.34 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $43.34 million and $224,857.19 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

